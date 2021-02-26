JUST IN | NPA's Investigating Directorate restrains R46m worth of Vincent Smith, daughter's assets

The Investigating Directorate of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has obtained a restraint order for assets worth R46 million belonging to corruption-accused former ANC MP Vincent Smith, his family trust, and his daughter.

The order was handed down in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on 2 February.

However, the order was only served on Smith on Thursday.

Trevor Hills from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has been appointed by the court as the curator to take control of, and preserve, the assets pending the outcome of criminal proceedings.

Smith, former chair of the National Assembly's Portfolio Committee on Correctional Services, and former Bosasa COO-turned-whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi, were arrested and charged with corruption. Smith faces additional charges of fraud for alleged payments made to his company, Euroblitz, in 2015 and 2016.

The State alleges the payments were made to Smith to silence his opposition to Bosasa during parliamentary committee meetings. Smith has pleaded not guilty and maintains the money was a loan from Agrizzi, which Agrizzi denies.

The order also extends to certain property of his daughter, Brumilda Smith, and the property of any other person or entity that had allegedly received an affected gift under section 12 of POCA, says spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala

