NUM general secretary David Sipunzi dies

National Union of Mine Workers (NUM) general secretary David Sipunzi has died on Christmas Day.

In a statement, NUM said that Sipunzi had died at around 11:00 on Friday and that the cause of his death was unknown at this stage. NUM deputy general secretary William Mabapa said Sipunzi's family confirmed his death to the organisation.

They said Sipunzi would be remembered for his commitment to fight for workers' rights.

"He was a trade unionist who did not cease to fight for the rights of the NUM members. His global contribution as one of the Vice Presidents of the World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU) and his efforts in labour rights will not easily be forgotten.

"Comrade Sipunzi dedicated his entire life to the service of the mine, construction and energy workers in South Africa until his untimely death. He was a firm believer in the rights of the downtrodden and the voice of the voiceless," said NUM.

Sipunzi started in the mining industry in 1985, the same year he joined NUM. He quickly rose up the ranks and was elected NUM Free State regional secretary in 1999 and then NUM general secretary in 2015.