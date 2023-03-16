54m ago

JUST IN | Offices of City of Cape Town Mayco member raided amid fraud, corruption probe

accreditation
Marvin Charles
Malusi Booi
Malusi Booi
PHOTO: Misha Jordaan, Gallo Images
  • Police have raided offices of City of Cape Town Mayco member Malusi Booi.
  • According to sources, the raid was carried out in connection with tender irregularity allegations.
  • No one was arrested, but electronics and documents were seized. 

The police's Commercial Crimes Unit raided the offices of City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for human settlements Malusi Booi on Wednesday.

News24 understands that the police swooped in on Booi's offices and took his phone, staff members' devices and documents.

No one was arrested.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis confirmed the raid.

"I have been made aware that the SAPS have conducted a search and seizure operation in the office of a member of the mayoral committee. This is a matter that I take very seriously indeed," he said.

Hill-Lewis said he was not privy to the reasons for the raid and that police had not provided a brief. 

He said:

I have therefore requested the provincial Commercial Crimes Unit to give me a full briefing on the matter. I have also made it clear to the Mayco member concerned that I will act swiftly and decisively should any substantive information emerge that casts a shadow on the integrity of this government.

According to sources, the raid was carried out in connection with tender irregularity allegations.

Cape Town mayoral committee member steps down amid accusations of tampering with electricity meter

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut told News24 the operation was part of an investigation into fraud and corruption and that detectives attached to the Commercial Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at an office at the Civic Centre on Wednesday afternoon.

"Electronic equipment and documents were confiscated. Details of this seizure and investigation cannot be divulged at this premature stage," he added.

Last year, police arrested eight City officials as part of an investigation into tender fraud at the municipality.

They were accused of inflating invoices and paying service providers for construction work that was not carried out.


Read more on:
city of cape towngeordin hill-lewismalusi booiwestern capecape towncorruptioncrimecrime and courts
