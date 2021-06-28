JUST IN | On eve of ConCourt's Zuma contempt ruling, Zondo Commission granted three month extension

The High Court has granted an urgent bid by the State Capture Inquiry for its term to be extended.

Judge Selby Baqwa found that the extension the inquiry was seeking was "in the public interest".

Baqwa's decision came less than an hour after the Constitutional Court announced it would deliver its decision on whether Jacob Zuma was guilty of contempt for failing to appear before the commission.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has given the Zondo Commission another three months to complete its three-year-long investigation into state capture - after finding that its work was "in the public interest".

"There is a cynical view in some quarters that when government faces thorny issues, a convenient way is to refer those matters to so-called file 13, to commissions which may [carry on] into oblivion. There is a huge expectation that this will not happen here," Judge Selby Baqwa ruled on Monday.

"Though tremendous resources have been expended on this commission, it would not be expedient to save a few rand and end its work abruptly. That would put its credibility at serious risk and expose it to legal challenge. It is doing critical work which must be handled until its proper completion."

It means that, should the country's highest court rule that Zuma be given a suspended sentence - on condition that he testifies at the commission - there may still be a chance that the defiant former head of state appears at the inquiry.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo had told the High Court that his decision to keep hearing state capture evidence after his promised cut-off date at the end of March was completely justified, as the inquiry may have been sued if he did not do so.

"I could not have stopped the hearing of oral evidence at the end of March without putting the credibility of the commission and the integrity of its work under serious threat," Zondo stated in court papers.

"Indeed, if I had stopped the hearing of oral evidence at the end of March in these circumstances, I would have put the commission in a serious risk of a legal challenge... Even at this stage, I consider it crucial that the hearing of oral evidence be completed in a responsible way."

Should the inquiry not be given another three-month extension, Zondo said, it would be unable to hear the evidence of President Cyril Ramaphosa and "six or so witnesses/implicated persons that it [the commission] has identified as important to call".

He declined to identify who these witnesses may be or what they would be expected to testify about.

On Monday morning, Baqwa said the Zondo Commission had "provided sufficient detail to convince the court there are sound reasons to avoid a situation where the commission would have to stop its work abruptly".

"Its work is tremendously important. It is exposing and correcting misdemeanours in government institutions, ensuring compliance with the rule of law and constitutional values. There is a great need to re-infuse such values in the management of state institutions."

