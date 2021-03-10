1h ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | One person shot dead in Braamfontein as cops disperse Wits fees protesters

Mpho Raborife, Canny Maphanga and Kayleen Morghan
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
One person has been shot dead in Braamfontein amid student protests. (Kayleen Morgan/News24)
One person has been shot dead in Braamfontein amid student protests. (Kayleen Morgan/News24)
  • One person has been shot dead as student protests continue in Johannesburg.
  • It is believed that the person who was shot was not part of the protests.
  • An eyewitness told News24 what transpired.

One person has been shot dead in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, allegedly by police.

It is believed that the incident occurred on Wednesday morning when police were attempting to disperse Wits students who were protesting about student funding.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele was unable to give further details.

READ | Traffic flow back to normal in Empire Road, Joburg, after protests - JMPD

An eyewitness who was waiting at a nearby bus stop spoke to News24 on the scene on condition of anonymity. The eyewitness said some students who were protesting in the Braamfontein CBD were taken to a clinic in De Beer Street. While they were there, the occupants of a nyala in the vicinity shot at the protesters.

A patient who was walking out of the clinic was hit.

Netcare paramedics told News24 that they responded to a shooting on the corner of De Beer and Stiemens Streets in Braamfontien."Reports indicate that an adult male had been shot while authorities were busy dispensing protesters," spokesperson Shawn Herbst said. The person who was shot was found unresponsive on the pavement. It is believed that he was not part of the protests.

"A Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner assessed the man. However, he showed no signs of life and was sadly declared deceased," Herbst added.

Wits students are protesting about the non-registration of students who have debt. The university is expected to release a statement at 13:00.

This is a developing story.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
braamfonteingautengprotest
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 4763 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 3157 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 4551 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.26
(+0.14)
ZAR/GBP
21.19
(+0.13)
ZAR/EUR
18.15
(+0.16)
ZAR/AUD
11.74
(+0.39)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.31)
Gold
1711.18
(-0.24)
Silver
25.71
(-0.67)
Platinum
1162.00
(0.00)
Brent Crude
67.28
(-1.06)
Palladium
2285.00
(+0.28)
All Share
68286.31
(-0.54)
Top 40
62710.80
(-0.61)
Financial 15
12941.20
(+0.61)
Industrial 25
87837.57
(-0.53)
Resource 10
70082.96
(-1.21)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths

6h ago

FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths
FEEL GOOD | Zirk Botha returns to SA after making record 7 200km solo row from...

09 Mar 2021

FEEL GOOD | Zirk Botha returns to SA after making record 7 200km solo row from Cape Town to Rio
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school

03 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo