JUST IN | One person shot dead in Braamfontein as cops disperse Wits fees protesters

One person has been shot dead as student protests continue in Johannesburg.

It is believed that the person who was shot was not part of the protests.

An eyewitness told News24 what transpired.

One person has been shot dead in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, allegedly by police.

It is believed that the incident occurred on Wednesday morning when police were attempting to disperse Wits students who were protesting about student funding.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele was unable to give further details.

An eyewitness who was waiting at a nearby bus stop spoke to News24 on the scene on condition of anonymity. The eyewitness said some students who were protesting in the Braamfontein CBD were taken to a clinic in De Beer Street. While they were there, the occupants of a nyala in the vicinity shot at the protesters.

A patient who was walking out of the clinic was hit.

A person has been killed in Braamfontein. The details around the person's death are unclear but it is alleged that police shot the person while dispersing protesting students.

Stun grenades and rubber bullets are fired to disperse a group of students protesting in Braamfontein.

Happening now in Braamfontein : Police have arrested two students thus far. Rubber bullets are still being shot as police move around to try and disperse protesting students.

Netcare paramedics told News24 that they responded to a shooting on the corner of De Beer and Stiemens Streets in Braamfontien."Reports indicate that an adult male had been shot while authorities were busy dispensing protesters," spokesperson Shawn Herbst said. The person who was shot was found unresponsive on the pavement. It is believed that he was not part of the protests.

"A Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner assessed the man. However, he showed no signs of life and was sadly declared deceased," Herbst added.

Wits students are protesting about the non-registration of students who have debt. The university is expected to release a statement at 13:00.

This is a developing story.