JUST IN | Only grades R, 6 and 11 will return to school on Monday

Sesona Ngqakamba
(Ashraf Hendricks, GroundUp)
The Council of Education Ministers (CEM) has decided that only pupils in grades R, 6 and 11 will return to school on Monday, 6 July. 

This after Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga met with Education MECs on Thursday. 

The meeting, which was also attended by deputy minister Reginah Mhaule, along with the heads of education departments, considered five reports focusing on key areas in the sector amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the department said in a statement.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

