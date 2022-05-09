1h ago

Oscar Mabuyane re-elected Eastern Cape ANC chairperson

Jason Felix and Zintle Mahlati
Eastern Cape leader Oscar Mabuyane (right) has been re-elected at the ANC elective conference.
Kayleen Morgan, News24
  • The ANC in the Eastern Cape will once again be led by Oscar Mabuyane.
  • He was re-elected at the chaotic conference held over the weekend.
  • The conference was marred by delays and a failed court bid. 

Eastern Cape ANC leader Oscar Mabuyane has been re-elected for a second term, brushing off his rival Babalo Madikizela.

Mabuyane and most of the party leaders on his slate managed to take over political control in the province, in what was a shambolic elective conference marred by disruptions, as  477 ballots were counted.

Mabuyane received 812 votes, and Madikizela 662.

It was a clean sweep for the rest of Mabuyane’s slate.  

READ | Eastern Cape ANC delegates finally cast their votes after delays, disputes

Mlungisi Mvoko beat Xolile Nkompela to deputy chairperson with 812 votes. 

Lulama Ngcukayitobi was re-elected as provincial secretary.  

Helen Sauls-August was also re-elected deputy secretary with 805 votes.  

Meanwhile, Zolille Williams obtained 799 votes and was elected treasurer. 

Cheers, song and dance erupted as Mabuyane was announced as the winner.

During voting on Monday, a delegate from the OR Tambo region was caught taking a photo of his ballot paper. It however had little impact on the outcome.

ALSO READ | ANC Eastern Cape conference stalled, but party leaders confident it won't collapse

The conference saw a failed court bid and pandemonium about credentials, which determine who can participate and, as a result, vote for the leadership.

While the conference was meant to be wrapped up by Sunday evening, disputes and delays continued late into the night.

Conference delegates spent hours discussing credentials, with some aligned to Madikizela pushing for some branches to be excluded from proceedings. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to close the conference later on Monday.

This is a developing story.


