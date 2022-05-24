1h ago

add bookmark

Parliament arson accused Zandile Mafe's bail application to be heard again in court

accreditation
Marvin Charles
Zandile Mafe appears in court.
Zandile Mafe appears in court.
PHOTO: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images
  • Parliament arson accused Zandile Mafe's bail application is expected to be heard again in the Western Cape High Court next week.
  • Mafe is charged with housebreaking with intent to commit terrorism and arson, arson, terrorism, and theft.
  • The case is expected to be transferred to the Western Cape High Court.

The Western Cape High Court is once again expected to hear the bail application of alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe next week.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the bail appeal application would be heard on Monday.

He said: 

A third judge has been appointed, and the bail appeal application will be heard on 30 May 2022. In April, Judge James Lekhuleni and Judge Daniel Thulare heard marathon arguments in the bail application appeal and reserved judgment.

Ntabazalila said on Monday the parties were informed that the arguments will be reheard. 

Mafe is charged with housebreaking with intent to commit terrorism and arson, arson, terrorism and theft. In April, during the application for leave to appeal the bail refusal, Mafe's pro-bono lawyer, advocate Dali Mpofu SC, argued that Mafe was being denied his constitutional right to freedom.

READ | Parliament fire: More delays as certificate authorising terrorism charges not yet ready

Senior advocate Mervyn Menigo told the court that having had regard to the evidence and the arguments made by counsel it correctly found that the appellant had failed to place exceptional circumstances before the court, which in the interests of justice, permitted his release on bail.

"The appellant has not advanced any arguments or raised any material misdirection on the facts and law which may lead this court of appeal to a finding that the decision of the "bail court" was "wrong" in terms of Section 65 (4) of Act 51 of 1977... The Appeal should accordingly be dismissed," he said.

Mafe, 49, was arrested in connection with the fire that gutted Parliament's National Assembly building in January this year.

Damage caused by the Parliament fire
A general view of the damage caused by the Parliament fire.

Since his arrest, he has been in custody.

Meanwhile, the case against Mafe has been postponed to 9 June by the Cape Town Magistrate's Court after Menigo told the court that a final damage report to Parliament would be ready on 20 May.

He also told the court that a crime scene and arson report would be finalised soon.

Advocate Menigo added that all outstanding reports would be ready, and an authorisation certificate was required when an accused was charged with terrorism.

ALSO READ | State making Mafe look unstable to hide embarrassment of Parliament fire, says lawyer

He also assured the court that the accused would be served with an indictment and the case would be transferred to the Western Cape High Court at the next court appearance.

Magistrate Ronel Oliver ruled in favour of the State and said it was in the interest of justice to grant the postponement. She requested that the indictment be ready to be served on 9 June.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
parliamentzandile mafedali mpofucape townwestern capecrimecourtsfires
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
48% - 2511 votes
No
52% - 2767 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.67
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.59
+1.2%
Rand - Euro
16.78
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.10
+0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,857.70
+0.2%
Silver
21.94
+0.7%
Palladium
2,010.80
+0.5%
Platinum
956.17
-0.3%
Brent Crude
113.42
+0.8%
Top 40
61,399
-0.6%
All Share
67,979
-0.6%
Resource 10
74,139
-0.6%
Industrial 25
72,205
-1.1%
Financial 15
15,957
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the student a permanent job
FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the SPCA
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22139.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo