Parliament fire: Alleged arsonist's bail hearing postponed for a week for judgment

Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe will have to wait another week to hear his bail fate.

After a marathon hearing on Saturday at the Cape Town Regional Court, the case was postponed for judgment by the evening.

Magistrate Michelle Adams is expected to delivered the judgment on Friday.

Mafe has been in prison for almost a month since his arrest on 2 January.

the parties argued in court over video footage purporting to show snippets of him in Parliament.

WATCH | Drone footage shows extent of devastating fire that ripped through Parliament

It was meant to strengthen the State's case in the bail application but was declared inadmissible.



Mafe faces a raft of charges, including arson and terrorism. It is alleged that he is responsible for the fire that gutted the National Assembly building on 2 January.

He was arrested the same day and was later sent to Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital for observation. His legal team, however, succeeded in getting his referral to Valkenberg declared unlawful and he was returned to prison.

His earlier bail application stalled when he contracted Covid-19 and the court was opened on Saturday to hear his bid for bail.

Mafe has consistently maintained his innocence.

Earlier in the day, he told the court that he intended to sue the State for wrongful imprisonment.