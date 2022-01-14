JUST IN | Parliament fire: Bail hearing of alleged arsonist to be heard in High Court

The bail hearing of alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe will be heard on an urgent basis on Saturday.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed a notice of motion for an urgent bail application had been filed in the Western Cape High Court.
He said:
It comes after Mafe was admitted to Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital on Thursday to start his 30-day mental observation, after a bed was secured for him.
The State argued earlier this week for Mafe to be referred to the psychiatric hospital for mental observation following a diagnosis and recommendation by district surgeon Zelda van Tonder that Mafe suffered from paranoid schizophrenia – a diagnosis made just before his first court appearance earlier this month.
Mafe's senior legal counsel, advocate Dali Mpofu, opposed the State's application, informing the court that Mafe would go on a hunger strike.
Mpofu argued that there was nothing wrong with Mafe.
Magistrate Zamekile Mbalo agreed with the State and postponed the matter to 11 February.
A new charge of the Contravention of the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities Act, a Schedule 6 offence, was added to the charge sheet this week, with the State abandoning the count related to damage to essential infrastructure.
Mafe also faces arson and theft charges.
This is a developing story
Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newslettersto get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.