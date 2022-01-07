53m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Parliament fire: Report finds sprinkler valve was not serviced for several years and was closed

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The City of Cape Town has released its post-incident report into the fire that engulfed Parliament. 
  • Flames broke out in the Cape Town precinct shortly before dawn on Sunday and spread to the National Assembly.
  • The report highlighted several concerns.

The City of Cape Town fire department's post-incident report into the blaze that ravaged Parliament has confirmed that the National Assembly sprinkler valve was not serviced since 2017 and was closed at the time of the fire.

The report also confirmed that the fire doors were latched open, which assisted in the spread of the fire.

"During my walk around of the affected areas I found that the National Assembly sprinkler valve was not serviced. [The] service date was in 2017 and this needs to be done every three years and the valve appeared to be closed.  If properly serviced, this valve should have been locked with a chain in an open position and a block plan would have been available showing [the] system layout. The lifts continued to operate, despite a "break glass" unit at one lift being activated," Station Commander JJ Williams said.

Public Works Minister Patricia De Lille told Parliament on Tuesday that the sprinkler system was "fully functional" by October 2021.

Williams added that the roof smoke activated at the National Assembly.

READ MORE | 'Useless' Parliament fire doors were kept open by 'cheap latches', report finds

Divisional Commander Wayne Visser also stated in the report that the emergency staircases were poorly ventilated with minimal natural vents to the outside. No mechanical venting of the staircases was observed.

"It is unclear which apportion of the building was actually fitted out with sprinklers. The required layout block plan at the valve set was illegible," Visser added.

The report also raised concerns about wall panelling and décor materials that contributed to the fire.

The fire was contained after a two-day battle. It was initially declared under control on Monday but flared up again after it was fanned by strong winds.

Flames broke out in the Cape Town precinct shortly before dawn on Sunday and spread to the National Assembly, causing the roof to collapse and threatening artworks and artefacts in the building.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said he received the post-incident report and added that it was handed over to Speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

"The report is a useful insight into what firefighters saw on the ground. But this report does not substitute a full professional forensic investigation into the cause of the fire and whether any system failures exacerbated the spread," he said.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townfiresparliament
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.64
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
21.20
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.70
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.19
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.7%
Gold
1,792.20
+0.1%
Silver
22.21
+0.1%
Palladium
1,893.50
+0.9%
Platinum
975.50
+0.6%
Brent Crude
81.99
+1.5%
Top 40
67,518
+0.2%
All Share
74,196
+0.0%
Resource 10
72,361
+1.2%
Industrial 25
94,226
-0.6%
Financial 15
15,277
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach

05 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach
FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by...

04 Jan

FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by taking wedding photos on bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA

01 Jan

FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo