Patrick Gillingham to be summonsed to testify before Zondo commission

Former correctional services chief financial officer Patrick Gillingham was initially issued with a notice.

No direction was heard from him on whether he would be appearing on Wednesday, the commission says.

ANC chairperson and Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe was also scheduled to appear on Thursday but will not because he is hospital due to Covid-19.

Former correctional services chief financial officer Patrick Gillingham will be issued to with a summons to appear before the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, it said on Tuesday.

Gillingham was scheduled to appear before the commission chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Wednesday.

The commission said it had served him with a notice to appear before it.

"However, despite the commission's efforts to obtain an undertaking from Mr Gillingham that he will appear before it tomorrow, he has failed to make contact with the commission and give the undertaking," its spokesperson, Reverend Mbuyiselo Stemela, added in a statement.

READ | Gillingham to Bosasa bosses: Mercedes Benz, please!

He said Gillingham had been served with a notice of the hearing and not a summons - and Zondo had therefore decided a summons would be served on him for a date yet to be determined.

"If a summons, as opposed to a notice, is served on Mr Gillingham, he will be obliged to appear before the commission on the date that will appear on the summons," said Stemela.

The commission has since halted proceedings for Wednesday and Thursday.

Former State Security Agency director-general Arthur Fraser wants to lay bare to the commission "secrets" that "relate to presidents" and "judges". | @J_chabalala https://t.co/Beh9XhALVK — News24 (@News24) July 20, 2020

Meanwhile, ANC chairperson and Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe was also scheduled to give evidence and cross-examine former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi on Thursday.

Mantashe is, however, currently in hospital after contracting Covid-19.

The commission said a new date would be determined in due course for his appearance.

In March 2019, Agrizzi testified before the commission that R2.2 million was paid by the facilities management company towards Gillingham's divorce settlement, News24 reported.

ALSO READ | Angelo Agrizzi: What would I gain from lying about Nomvula Mokonyane?

Agrizzi testified the late Bosasa CEO, Gavin Watson, had told him to take care of Gillingham's wife because "hell hath no fury like a woman scorned".

He also told the commission when Gillingham was suspended and ultimately resigned, Bosasa paid him R110 000 per month.

Agrizzi also testified security upgrades at three homes belonging to Mantashe were estimated to have cost R650 000.