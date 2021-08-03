JUST IN | Phoenix unrest claimed 36 lives - Police Minister Bheki Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele said the recent unrest in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal claimed the lives of 36 people.

Along with KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala, Cele was briefing the briefing the media on Tuesday on law enforcement and social cohesion interventions in Phoenix.

"The events in Phoenix, which I have outlined, have claimed the lives of 36 people," he said at the briefing.

He added that police investigations showed that 30 of those who were killed, were shot. Two were burnt to death, one was stabbed and one was run over.

"Two others died from the brutal injuries they sustained after being assaulted," he added.

Provincial police are investigating 52 cases of attempted murder, nine cases of common assault and 16 cases of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

