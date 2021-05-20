18m ago

JUST IN | Phumzile van Damme resigns as MP, leaves DA

Marvin Charles
Phumzile van Damme.
Jan Gerber, News24

The Democratic Alliance has confirmed the resignation of Phumzile van Damme as an MP and from the party.

DA national spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube said the party accepted the resignation. 

"We extend our best wishes to Phumzile and thank her for her extraordinary service to the DA in Parliament and, by extension, the country."

Van Damme had hinted on Twitter that she had very important news to share.

ALSO READ | DA's Phumzile van Damme refuses to take sabbatical 'forced' on her by Steenhuisen

In her resignation letter, she said stepping away from the party was not because the DA was a "so-called racist party".

"[It's] because of a clique of individuals - and, in order to not make the good women and men still in the DA suffer, I will not delve further into this."

Van Damme previously served as national spokesperson for the party and fought for the independence of the SABC. 

