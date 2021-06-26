JUST IN: Phumzile van Damme terminates DA membership

Phumzile van Damme has left the DA.

It comes a month after she submitted her resignation as an MP.

The party has confirmed Van Damme's membership termination.

The DA has confirmed that Phumzile van Damme has terminated her membership from the party.



"The party understands her need for complete neutrality in her new endeavours. We wish her well for this important work," DA national spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube told News24.

In a tweet on Saturday, Van Damme said: "I have decided to terminate my DA membership. The misinformation monitoring and combatting project we will be rolling out during election season requires that I be non-partisan. Our plans are at an advanced stage. South Africa, first. Always has been."

She added: "No one will be spared. ANC, DA, EFF, zibanibani noz'banibani (so and so). Do behave."

She also tweeted: "No one gave me anything, I am where I am because of MY hard work. I didn't need the DA to survive, I chose it. And now, I'm choosing a new path."

In her resignation letter as MP, she said she would not be joining another political party nor would she be using her time to launch attacks on the DA.

"I leave on my own terms, having made my own decisions. Nonetheless, in a climate of rumours and the need to create heroes and villains, my resignation as an MP is not because the DA is a so-called "racist party", but because of a clique of individuals - and, in order not to make the good women and men still in the DA suffer, I will not delve further into this."

Last year, DA leader John Steenhuisen made the controversial decision to remove Van Damme from his shadow cabinet. He also extended her three months' sick leave, which he described as a "sabbatical".