1h ago

add bookmark

Pit toilet scandal: Principal released on R2 500 bail, barred from returning to school

Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Luthuthu Senior Secondary School principal Lubeko Lennox Mgandela was released on bail by the Tsolo Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.
Luthuthu Senior Secondary School principal Lubeko Lennox Mgandela was released on bail by the Tsolo Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.
Supplied.
  • A school principal accused of child abuse, after forcing a pupil into a pit toilet, has been released on R2 500 bail.
  • Lubeko Lennox Mgandela appeared in the Tsolo Magistrate's Court.
  • He is not allowed to go to the school until the case is finalised. 

The principal accused of forcing a pupil into a pit toilet to retrieve his cellphone, has been released on R2 500 bail.

This comes after 49-year-old Lubeko Lennox Mgandela, the principal of Luthuthu Junior Secondary School, appeared in the Tsolo Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on a charge of child abuse.

As part of his bail conditions, Mgandela is not allowed to interfere with witnesses or the investigation, and is not allowed to go to the school until the case has been finalised.

READ | Principal arrested for allegedly forcing pupil into pit toilet to search for his cellphone

It is alleged the principal made an 11-year-old pupil undress and enter the pit toilet, which was full of human faeces. A rope was allegedly tied around the child's upper body before the child was lowered into the toilet to retrieve the principal's cellphone from it.

The case was postponed to 27 May for further investigation.

The incident has sparked nationwide condemnation.

Apart from the criminal investigation, the SA Council of Educators (SACE) has launched its own probe into what it calls "unprofessional conduct".

Eastern Cape Education MEC Fundile Gade has placed Mgandela on precautionary suspension amid an internal investigation.

Teachers' union, the National Association of Professional Teachers of SA (Naptosa), wants Mgandela to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. The SA Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu) has condemned the incident and says the matter should run its course.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eastern capeeast londoncourtseducationcrime
Lottery
2 players scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 5948 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 3936 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 5725 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.92
(+0.1)
GBP/ZAR
20.72
(+0.2)
EUR/ZAR
17.75
(+0.2)
AUD/ZAR
11.51
(-0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(+0.0)
Gold
1,731.12
(-0.0)
Silver
25.89
(-0.2)
Platinum
1,200.44
(-1.3)
Brent Crude
68.39
(-0.7)
Palladium
2,484.21
(-0.7)
All Share
66,679
(-0.9)
Top 40
60,980
(-1.0)
Financial 15
12,537
(-0.4)
Industrial 25
86,362
(-0.6)
Resource 10
67,517
(-1.8)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university
FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo