Poachers kill 24 rhinos in just two weeks

Lwandile Bhengu
Twenty-four rhino have been killed in December.
iStock

Twenty-four rhino carcasses were found at various nature reserves and parks in South Africa since 1 December, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment confirmed on Tuesday.

The department said seven carcasses were found in Mpumalanga, seven in the Kruger National Park, six were discovered in KwaZulu-Natal and four in the Western Cape. 

"The department condemns the continued poaching of these iconic species for their horns and commends the work being done by rangers and security officials over the festive period to stem the killing of rhino. In the first 14 days of December, nine alleged poachers have been arrested," said spokesperson Albi Modise. 

On Saturday, the South African National Parks (SANParks) warned people about a video circulating on social media, which depicted a "severely injured white rhino cow", saying it was "distressing to watch".

Since then, there have been concerns from anti-rhino poaching organisations.

In the Western Cape on Thursday, four rhinos were killed and one was injured at a private game reserve.

The Inverdoorn Private Game Reserve offered a R100 000 reward for any information that will lead to the arrest of those responsible.

Modise said that, early in 2022, the department would provide an update on the number of rhino killed for their horns in 2021.

