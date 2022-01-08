JUST IN | Police investigating ANC gala dinner power outage - Cele

11m ago

Police investigating ANC gala dinner power outage - Cele

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
Minister of Police Bheki Cele.
Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
  • Police Minister Bheki Cele has confirmed police are investigating possible interference with the electricity system at the ANC's gala dinner.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa was concluding his speech on Friday evening when an unexplained outage occurred.
  • Ramaphosa and Deputy President David Mabuza left the venue immediately after the power outage.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has confirmed there was interference with the electricity system at the ANC's gala dinner in Polokwane on Friday evening. President Cyril Ramaphosa's address was disrupted by an unexpected power outage at 21:00.

The gala dinner was hosted the Protea Hotel Ranch Resort in Limpopo. Ramaphosa was concluding his speech when the venue was plunged into darkness. The event - used as a fundraising initiative ahead of the party's birthday on Saturday - was attended by various business people hoping to socialise with ANC leaders. 

He was quickly moved out of the venue by his security detail. Deputy President David Mabuza also left the event; where tables were sold for up to R1.2 million. Cele said on Saturday at the ANC January 8 birthday celebrations that a police investigation had found that the electricity box supplying power to the hall, where the dinner took place, had been tampered with.

The rest of the hotel's power system wasn't affected.

Cele said:

When they went to the box to check somebody had interfered with the plug that only deals with the lights in that hall. The whole place had lights. Police can't just assume what happened without investigating, we are investigating that and we are hopeful we are [moving] in the right direction.


The minister held back on calling the incident sabotage, but said the term could be used. A police investigation is underway and the outcomes would be revealed, Cele said.

"Sabotage can be the term if you want to use it, but someone did interfere with the system. We will be coming soon with the outcomes of that investigation."

ANC treasurer Paul Mashatile insisted on Friday night that the incident was an electrical fault. He pushed back on accusations that the party should be concerned or embarrassed by the power outage.

