Police investigating Stellenbosch University urine incident

Police have confirmed they are investigating a criminal complaint from a Stellenbosch University student whose belongings were urinated on by a fellow student over the weekend.

"A 20-year-old complainant opened cases of housebreaking unknown, malicious damage to property and crimen injuria today [Tuesday] at about 14:30 at Stellenbosch SAPS for investigation. Investigations continues, no arrest as yet," police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said.

The university announced the suspension of Theuns du Toit on Monday. He has been removed from the residence.

On Monday, students gathered outside the residence, demanding answers and severe repercussions for Du Toit.Babalo Ndwayana was asleep in his room on Sunday morning when Du Toit entered it and urinated on his desk, books and laptops.



A video, which was shared widely shared on social media, showed him urinating on a desk. The person who is filming asks him why he is "peeing in [his] room". Du Toit mumbles he is "waiting for someone".

According to Ndwayana, when the recording stopped, the student told him "it's a white boy thing", which he interpreted to mean "this is what they [white boys] do to black boys".

Du Toit then leaves the room.

An online petition calling for him to be expelled from the university had already garnered more than 58 000 signatures by Tuesday afternoon.