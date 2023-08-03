58m ago

Police arrest suspected gang member for murder of Cape Town LEAP officer

LEAP officer Toufeeq Williams was killed by a stray bullet during a gang shootout in Mitchells Plain.
PHOTO: Lisalee Solomons/News24
  • Police in the Western Cape arrested a 40-year-old suspected gang member on Thursday morning in connection with the murder of Cape Town Law Enforcement Advancement Plan officer Toufeeq Williams.
  • Williams and his 2-year-old daughter were walking near the corner of Trampoline and Cadillac Streets when he was killed.
  • Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen encouraged witnesses to share information with law enforcement agencies.

Police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of Cape Town Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officer Toufeeq Williams.

The 37-year-old was off duty in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain, on Sunday afternoon when a stray bullet struck him in the head.

Williams and his 2-year-old daughter were walking near the corner of Trampoline and Cadillac Streets at the time.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut, said Grassy Park police had arrested a 40-year-old suspected gang member on Thursday morning.

"Once charged, he is expected to make his court appearance in Mitchells Plain on a charge of murder," Traut said. 

Police believed that the man was harboured by fellow gang members in the Grassy Park policing area.

"This information was relayed to Grassy Park police who heeded to the call of duty and conducted high-density patrols in a bid to bring the suspect to book," Traut said.

Western Cape police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile congratulated the arresting officers.

Williams was buried on Tuesday in accordance with Muslim rites.

City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith welcomed the  arrest.

"This is still very early on in the investigation process and while we will make our investigative resources available to SAPS where they ask for assistance. We must allow for them to complete their investigation process for them to build a solid case against those who are responsible for the untimely death of Officer Williams," he said. 

Smith added that enforcement and policing structures were a final barrier between good and evil and between order and chaos.

"They function with the noble responsibility of holding that line, of protecting our society. When that line fails, our society will collapse. We must ensure we not only support our enforcement structures, but that we do everything we can to protect them and bring to justice those who threaten their existence," he said. 

Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said also welcomed the arrest. 

"I encourage witnesses to share their information with all law enforcement agencies, including SAPS, so that a watertight case is presented in court. I want the gang member who gave the order for the shooting to occur to also be arrested. The Prevention of Organised Crime Act should be duly applied. Gangs add no value to our society. Instead, they bring heartache and misery," he said. 

