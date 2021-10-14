50m ago

Police rescue around 50 young men from home in Johannesburg

Ntwaagae Seleka
The house where around 50 boys were found. (Ntwaagae Seleka, News24)
The house where around 50 boys were found. (Ntwaagae Seleka, News24)

Undercover police were at a home in Zakariyya Park, near Lenasia, in Johannesburg on Thursday evening, where they found around 50 young men believed to be victims of a human trafficking ring.

According to a News24 reporter at the scene, the police removed the men from the property and were waiting for forensics experts to arrive.

It is not known when the group, understood to be from East Africa, were brought there.

A police officer at the scene said they were led to the house after arresting someone in Johannesburg.

Officers are still on the scene.

Comment from Gauteng police will be added once received.

This is a developing story.

