JUST IN | Premier David Makhura suspends Health HOD Mkhululi Lukhele amid SIU's Covid-19 investigations

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has placed the head of the health department, Professor Mkhululi Lukhele, on precautionary suspension with immediate effect.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, Makhura's office said he was acting on the recommendations of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), following the presentation of an update report on 22 September 2020.

"The Special Investigating Unit found that the head of department (HOD) failed to exercise his responsibility in the awarding of contracts to certain companies for the procurement of goods and services in relation to the government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The actions, or omission by the HOD may have resulted in the department incurring fruitless and wasteful expenditure."

Lukhele will remain on a precautionary suspension, pending the SIU's completion of the investigation and the finalisation of disciplinary proceedings for misconduct, the statement read.

