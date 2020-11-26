JUST IN | President Cyril Ramaphosa to face motion of no confidence next week

Parliament will debate a motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa next week.

The motion was brought by the ATM.

The ATM has argued that Ramaphosa has failed to provide leadership.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will face his first motion of no confidence next Thursday.

At Thursday's meeting of the National Assembly Programming Committee, secretary to Parliament Masibulele Xaso said National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise had approved the African Transformation Movement's (ATM) motion of no confidence.

The matter was brought to her in February this year.

Xaso said she suggested that it be placed on the National Assembly's programme for Thursday's plenary. The committee agreed, and didn't say anything further on the matter.

ATM leader Vuyo Zungula previously said that the president had failed to provide leadership for the country.

He lamented at the time that South Africa did not have a captain and "the ship is sinking".

This will be the first time that Ramaphosa's leadership will be under scrutiny in Parliament through a motion of no confidence.

