29m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | President Cyril Ramaphosa to face motion of no confidence next week

Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Brenton Geach, Gallo Images
  • Parliament will debate a motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa next week. 
  • The motion was brought by the ATM. 
  • The ATM has argued that Ramaphosa has failed to provide leadership. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa will face his first motion of no confidence next Thursday.

At Thursday's meeting of the National Assembly Programming Committee, secretary to Parliament Masibulele Xaso said National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise had approved the African Transformation Movement's (ATM) motion of no confidence. 

The matter was brought to her in February this year. 

Xaso said she suggested that it be placed on the National Assembly's programme for Thursday's plenary. The committee agreed, and didn't say anything further on the matter.

READ | ‘New dawn has become a nightmare’ – ATM party on motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa

ATM leader Vuyo Zungula previously said that the president had failed to provide leadership for the country.

He lamented at the time that South Africa did not have a captain and "the ship is sinking". 

This will be the first time that Ramaphosa's leadership will be under scrutiny in Parliament through a motion of no confidence. 

More to follow.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
parliamentcyril ramaphosa
Lottery
1 person scoops the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
7% - 967 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
14% - 1826 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
78% - 10141 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
view
ZAR/USD
15.15
(-0.26)
ZAR/GBP
20.26
(-0.16)
ZAR/EUR
18.06
(-0.30)
ZAR/AUD
11.16
(-0.24)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.40)
Gold
1816.07
(+0.45)
Silver
23.40
(+0.29)
Platinum
961.00
(+0.25)
Brent Crude
48.73
(+1.57)
Palladium
2350.00
(+1.16)
All Share
57846.06
(+0.18)
Top 40
53025.56
(+0.16)
Financial 15
11622.86
(-0.16)
Industrial 25
79879.66
(+0.06)
Resource 10
52778.26
(+0.33)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches...

18 Nov

FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches with Lewis Hamilton
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20330.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo