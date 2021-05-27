47m ago

JUST IN | President Cyril Ramaphosa won't appear before Zondo Commission next week

Compiled by Sheldon Morais
Cyril Ramaphosa during his previous appearance at the Zondo Commission.
Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

The State Capture Inquiry has announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa will no longer appear before the commission next week as previously scheduled.

The short statement from the commission did not say why the president would no longer give evidence on 31 May and 1 June. It also did not state when he would testify.

Ramaphosa previously testified at the commission in his capacity as ANC president and the party's former deputy president. He appeared before the inquiry in April.

READ | State capture, corruption have taken a toll on society, economy - Cyril Ramaphosa tells commission

It's expected that he will be asked about his role as the deputy president in Jacob Zuma's administration as well as matters related to his current position as head of state.

The commission said it would release more information about the postponement of his appearance "in due course". 

This is a developing story. More to follow.

Read more on:
cyril ramaphosastate capture inquiry
