JUST IN | President Cyril Ramaphosa won't appear before Zondo Commission next week

The State Capture Inquiry has announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa will no longer appear before the commission next week as previously scheduled.

The short statement from the commission did not say why the president would no longer give evidence on 31 May and 1 June. It also did not state when he would testify.

Ramaphosa previously testified at the commission in his capacity as ANC president and the party's former deputy president. He appeared before the inquiry in April.

It's expected that he will be asked about his role as the deputy president in Jacob Zuma's administration as well as matters related to his current position as head of state.

The commission said it would release more information about the postponement of his appearance "in due course".

This is a developing story. More to follow.