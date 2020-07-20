President of Cape Malay Choir Board Shafick April dies

The president of Cape Town's famous Cape Malay Choir Board, Shafick April, has died, the board's secretary, Ismail Ely, has confirmed to News24.

According to Ely, April died at Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital in Cape Town just before 19:00 on Monday.

He was admitted to the hospital about two weeks ago.

"All I know is that he had had a stent replacement in his arteries, when I spoke to him," Ely said.

He added that protocol was being followed in terms of preparing for the burial and further details would soon be released.