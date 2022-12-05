1h ago

Probe substantiates links between gangsters, cops in Western Cape

Marvin Charles
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde
PHOTO: Samantha Lee-Jacobs, People's Post
  • An investigation into alleged links between gangsters and police in the Western Cape has been concluded. 
  • The investigation found substantiated evidence that gang members have infiltrated the police's top management structures. 
  • Premier Alan Winde says he is currently studying the report. 

A probe by the Western Cape Police Ombudsman into alleged links between gangsters and Western Cape police found evidence the claims could be substantiated.

The investigation came after Western Cape High Court Judge Daniel Thulare delivered a judgment in October, where he stated there was evidence gang members had infiltrated top management structures in the police.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde then requested the Ombud to probe the matter.

Police Ombud retired Major-General Oswald Reddy handed over his report on Friday following a thorough investigation into alleged links between gangsters and the police in the province.

"We have to act within our limited mandate on this issue to confirm what many residents of the Western Cape have long suspected: that some SAPS members are colluding with gangsters, effectively abandoning their oath to protect and serve, instead choosing to make many of our gang-stricken communities even more unsafe," Winde said after receiving the final report.

The premier added he was busy studying the report, which concluded the allegations were likely substantiated.

As part of the investigation, Reddy gave Western Cape police management an opportunity to respond to the judgment.

The Ombud also consulted with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

"There must be decisive consequences for those found to be colluding with gangs. This includes senior officials under whose watch this has been allowed to happen.

READ | Former cop who sold guns to gangs seemingly released before serving third of sentence

"One of the first steps that I took this week on this matter is that I meet with the SAPS provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General advocate Thembisile Patekile, to discuss the findings of the report," Winde said.

"I will be holding further engagements on the Ombud's report and will share this with the public as soon as I am in a position to do so.

"What is clear is that this infiltration likely extends far beyond this particular case, and also that dangerous forces are at play here."

He added he was still considering his next steps to address this issue and make headway against gangsterism.

