Prosecutor says Zweli Mkhize is a potential witness or suspect in Deokoran murder case

The prosecutor in the case against six men accused of killing Gauteng health department whistleblower Babita Deokaran has indicated former health minister Zweli Mkhize is either a potential witness or suspect.

This after the lawyer of the six accused, advocate Peter Wilkins, asked prosecutor advocate Steve Rubin to indicate whether Mkhize was a suspect.

On Friday, Wilkins told the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court that Mkhize's legal representatives had contacted him, asking for affidavits and certain information.

He said he could not meet with his lawyers if the former minister was a suspect in the case.

However, Rubin said the State was not obliged to say who a witness or suspect was, but that Mkhize was a "potential witness or suspect".

Mkhize previously said he was shocked to learn his name was dragged into the Deokaran murder case.

He later released a statement reassuring the Deokaran family and South Africans he had "absolutely nothing to do with it or the alleged procurement irregularities which are believed to have driven it".

Isabel Venter

This after one of the alleged killers retracted a confession that implicated Mkhize in the murder.



On Tuesday during his bail application, Phakamani Hadebe, 29, told the court the false confession that implicated the former minister was made under duress and that he had never met him.



Deokaran, 53, was gunned down while sitting in her car outside her home in Winchester Hills on 23 August.

She had just returned from dropping her teenage daughter at school.

It was later revealed she was a witness in a Special Investigating Unit investigation into personal protective equipment tender fraud amounting to more than R300 million in the Gauteng health department, News24 reported.

The bail application will resume on 19 November.