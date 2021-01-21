1h ago

JUST IN | Public Protector appears in court, case postponed as NPA announces it's ready for trial

Alex Mitchley
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane appears in the dock on 21 January, 2021.
Photo: Supplied
  • Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has become the first Public Protector to appear in court on criminal charges.
  • Mkhwebane made her first appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Thursday on three charges of perjury.
  • Mkhwebane was represented by advocate Dali Mpofu, SC.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane appeared in the dock of the Pretoria Magistrate's Court for the first time on Thursday, with her case being postponed to 25 March.

Mkhwebane was represented by advocate Dali Mpofu.

Mpofu told the court he will be making representations for the withdrawal of the charges, which the defence regards as frivolous and contrived. He said if the representations were not successful, they may approach the High Court.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane speaks to her legal representative Advocate Dali Mpofu in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on 21 January, 2021.

The State requested a postponement, which was agreed upon with the defence, in order to iron out pre-trial issues, including the representations. It was also placed on record that disclosure of the docket had been made.

In December last year, the Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) announced the decision to criminally prosecute Mkhwebane.

The perjury charges, laid against Mkhwebane by non-profit organisation Accountability Now in August 2019, stem from the findings of the Constitutional Court in the Absa/Bankorp review case.

On Thursday, the National Prosecuting Authority said its investigation was complete and the State was ready for trial.

This is a developing story.

