44m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane takes leave 'to get some rest'

Adv. Busisiwe Mkhwebane Foto: DAILY SUN
Adv. Busisiwe Mkhwebane Foto: DAILY SUN

Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has gone on a "sabbatical leave to get some rest", her office said in a brief statement on Monday.

"Such a leave of absence is provided for in the terms and conditions applicable to the position of Public Protector," said spokesperson Oupa Segalwe.

He said the Deputy Public Protector, advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, will act as Public Protector while Mkhwebane is on leave - from 15 January until 31 March 2021. 

Segalwe said the Speaker of the National Assembly, Thandi Modise, gave Mkhwebane the go-ahead.

Mkhwebane is facing a parliamentary impeachment inquiry, following a motion by the DA that is based, in large part, on the devastating judgments given against her in the Reserve Bank and Estina cases.

She has turned to the Constitutional Court in a last-ditch urgent bid to stop the potential impeachment process. 

This after the Western Cape High Court dismissed her application to interdict National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise from pursuing the 17-stage process that could result in her facing an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

The court later refused Mkhwebane's bid to appeal that decision.

Mkhwebane previously compared the rules to the "Sobukwe clause", the apartheid-era legislation used to arbitrarily extend the imprisonment of PAC leader Robert Sobukwe and insisted they were aimed solely "at the removal of Mkhwebane".

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
public protectorbusisiwe mkhwebane
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
52% - 7559 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
44% - 6318 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 582 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.25
(-0.17)
ZAR/GBP
20.69
(-0.13)
ZAR/EUR
18.40
(-0.19)
ZAR/AUD
11.71
(-0.08)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.35)
Gold
1834.30
(+1.21)
Silver
24.93
(+2.27)
Platinum
1080.50
(+1.55)
Brent Crude
54.81
(0.00)
Palladium
2373.50
(-0.11)
All Share
63713.87
(+0.26)
Top 40
58548.17
(+0.17)
Financial 15
11904.46
(-0.10)
Industrial 25
84813.75
(+1.20)
Resource 10
63219.33
(-1.00)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo