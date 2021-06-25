JUST IN | Public Protector perjury case: One charge withdrawn, matter postponed

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane appeared briefly in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Friday for her perjury case following her representations to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

"Following her representations to the Director of Public Prosecutions in [the] North Gauteng Division, advocate Sibongile Mzinyathi, one of the charges was withdrawn," NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said in a statement on Friday.

He added:

Advocate Mkhwebane's legal representative has requested the court to allow her to make representations to the National Director of Public Prosecutions, advocate Shamila Batohi, for further review of the remaining charges.

The matter was postponed to 29 September for the outcome of those representations.

This comes after Mkhwebane made representations to have the perjury charges against her withdrawn.

News24 previously reported that the perjury charges were laid against Mkhwebane by non-profit organisation Accountability Now in August 2019.

The NPA confirmed that it had decided to charge Mkhwebane with perjury in December 2020.

Mkhwebane was accused of lying under oath in November 2017, when she unlawfully and intentionally deposed to an answering affidavit under oath in a Gauteng High Court review application.

