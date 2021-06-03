JUST IN | Public Protector to open contempt case against Zweli Mkhize for failure to honour subpoena

The Public Protector's office said it would initiate contempt proceedings against Health Minister Zweli Mkhize following his failure to honour a subpoena.

"Dr Mkhize was subpoenaed to give evidence and produce documents in relation to an investigation into allegations of undue delay and/or failure by the national Department of Health to implement the recommendations of the Report of the Clinical Associate National Task Team 2017," the office said in a statement on Thursday.

It said he failed to honour the subpoena on three occasions.

A case will be opened at the Brooklyn police station in Hatfield, Pretoria this week, it said.

This is a developing story. More to follow.