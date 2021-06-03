50m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Public Protector to open contempt case against Zweli Mkhize for failure to honour subpoena

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Minister of Health, Dr. Zweli Mkhize.
Minister of Health, Dr. Zweli Mkhize.
Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

The Public Protector's office said it would initiate contempt proceedings against Health Minister Zweli Mkhize following his failure to honour a subpoena.

"Dr Mkhize was subpoenaed to give evidence and produce documents in relation to an investigation into allegations of undue delay and/or failure by the national Department of Health to implement the recommendations of the Report of the Clinical Associate National Task Team 2017," the office said in a statement on Thursday.

It said he failed to honour the subpoena on three occasions.

A case will be opened at the Brooklyn police station in Hatfield, Pretoria this week, it said.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
busisi­we mkhwebanezweli mkhizepretoriagautengsubpoenacourt case
Lottery
A lucky day for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you believe gun ownership should be allowed for self defence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, citizens should be able to protect themselves
88% - 12521 votes
No, it leads to increased availability and abuse of firearms
12% - 1725 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The taxing role of the taxi industry

6h ago

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The taxing role of the taxi industry
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

01 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
view
Rand - Dollar
13.55
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.24
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.53
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.48
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.2%
Gold
1,895.69
-0.7%
Silver
27.87
-1.1%
Palladium
2,843.46
-0.6%
Platinum
1,189.03
-0.4%
Brent Crude
71.35
+1.6%
Top 40
62,004
-1.3%
All Share
68,264
-1.1%
Resource 10
67,361
-1.3%
Industrial 25
87,527
-1.5%
Financial 15
13,614
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at...

28 May

FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at international showcase
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21151.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo