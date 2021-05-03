JUST IN | Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu to be buried in private

The funeral for Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu will be a private one.

The ceremony will be held on Thursday, 6 May.

The queen died just over a month after the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini.

Regent of the Zulu nation, Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, is expected to be buried in a private ceremony on Thursday, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has announced.

The queen died last Thursday in a Johannesburg hospital at the age of 65.

Buthelezi, the traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarchy and nation, said her body would be transported from Johannesburg on Wednesday to the Royal Palace of KwaKhangelamankengane in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal, where preparations for her burial will take place.

"In line with her wishes, as was done for His Majesty the king, Her Majesty will be interred at the crack of dawn in a private burial. As confirmed by her children, Her Majesty wished to be buried at her royal palace. Having discussed this with the queen mother, Queen Mayvis maZungu, it has been agreed that everything must be done in accordance with the late regent's wishes."

Buthelezi announced her death last Thursday, saying it came as a shock to the Zulu nation. She died just over a month after King Goodwill Zwelithini, the longest-serving Zulu monarch, who died of Covid-19 related complications.

Buthelezi said a memorial service would be held on Friday at KwaKhangelamankengane palace and the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, "to which Her Majesty belonged", will preside over it.

"It is expected, however, that His Grace the Archbishop of the Anglican Church will also participate. I have spoken to the premier about these arrangements and he has advised that a request is before His Excellency the President to give the memorial service the status of a provincial funeral.

"Once a decision is taken, an announcement in this regard will be made by government."

Buthelezi warned that Covid-19 regulations still applied and cautioned the public against attending.

"Regrettably, as the Covid-19 pandemic remains with us, a request must be made for members of the public to refrain from travelling to the palace to pay their respects. Her Majesty's memorial service will be attended by members of the royal families of both the Kingdom of Zululand and the Kingdom of eSwatini.

"This will further reduce the number of mourners allowed in terms of Covid-19 protocols. Such protocols will be strictly maintained. I thank the nation for your continued prayers in this painful time of loss."

