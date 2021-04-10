34m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Radio host and medical doctor Sindi van Zyl dies of Covid-19

Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dr Sindi Van Zyl during Day 1 of the SA Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 Collection at Sandton City Rooftop in 2019.
Dr Sindi Van Zyl during Day 1 of the SA Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 Collection at Sandton City Rooftop in 2019.
Gallo Images
  • Much-loved medical doctor and Kaya FM host Dr Sindi van Zyl has lost her battle against Covid-19. 
  • She died on Saturday morning 10th April in Johannesburg in hospital.
  • The 45-year-old had been on a ventilator for a while with her condition having sparked a public outpouring of support. 

Much-loved medical doctor and Kaya FM host Dr Sindi van Zyl has lost her battle against Covid-19.

She died on Saturday morning in a Johannesburg hospital.

Her death was announced on Saturday by the Van Zyl family in a statement posted on Kaya FM's website. 

The 45-year-old had been on a ventilator for a while, with her condition having sparked a public outpouring of support. 

She touched many lives to such an extent that South Africans contributed to a fund-raising campaign to settle her mounting medical bills.   

READ | Oxford halts AstraZeneca vaccine in kids over blood clot concerns

The campaign had garnered more than R1 million in donations. 

The Zimbabwean-born Van Zyl was a medical doctor, who was the popular host of Kaya FM show Sidebar with Sindi. 

She was married to Marinus van Zyl with whom she had two children.   

“The Van Zyl family humbly thank everyone who stood together with them recently to help raise funds for Sindi’s hospital bill, in addition to the national outpouring of prayer, love and support for her.”

“It is however with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of our wife, mother, sister and daughter, Sindisiwe van Zyl.”

She was described by her family as a great doctor, true friend and sister.

The family said her love for family, friends, work, and community was well known.

“Sindi always offered support and great advice to educate those around her. Not only was she a beacon of love and light on her Kaya FM show ‘Sidebar with Sindi’ and all her social media platforms, but she genuinely loved and gave endlessly to all she knew with grace and kindness. She modelled the love and grace that she knew in Jesus.”

She is survived by Marinus and children Nandi and Manie.

The Van Zyl family has asked for space to grieve in privacy as they go through this difficult period of grieving, and have asked to be kept in prayers.

The family said they are deeply thankful for all the personal messages of love and support they have received.

They said the support is felt and appreciated.

Details of her memorial and funeral will be confirmed at a later stage.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
khaya fmcodi-19sindi van zyleastern capejohannesburgdr sindi van zyl dies
Lottery
2 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 6554 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1925 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 7907 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.61
(0.0)
GBP/ZAR
20.02
(0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.37
(0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.13
(0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(0.0)
Gold
1,743.98
(0.0)
Silver
25.25
(0.0)
Platinum
1,204.50
(0.0)
Brent Crude
62.95
(-0.4)
Palladium
2,641.93
(0.0)
All Share
67,191
(+0.2)
Top 40
61,459
(+0.3)
Financial 15
12,123
(+0.8)
Industrial 25
87,544
(+0.1)
Resource 10
68,608
(+0.2)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
5 boys who rescued abandoned Labrador rewarded with special surprise over Easter

09 Apr

5 boys who rescued abandoned Labrador rewarded with special surprise over Easter
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now...

08 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now threading its way to the top
FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital

07 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo