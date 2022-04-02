JUST IN | Ramaphosa ally Mandla Ndlovu elected Mpumalanga ANC chairperson

President Cyril Ramaphosa's quest for a second term as ANC president received a shot in the arm as his ally Mandla Ndlovu was elected chairperson of the party in Mpumalanga, the ANC’s biggest voting bloc at its national conference.

Ndlovu won the hotly contested race against Deputy President David Mabuza's ally Lucky Ndinisa. Ndlovu received 440 votes while Ndinisa received 278 votes.

In March, Ndlovu - who at the time was the Mpumalanga convener after the provincial executive committee was turned into a provincial task team when its tenure expired - endorsed Ramaphosa, saying he should avail himself if structures asked him to stand for a second term.

Speedy Mashilo received 505 votes to become deputy chairperson, while David Nhlabathi managed only 209 votes.

Muzi Chirwa was elected provincial secretary after defeating Pat Mgomane. Chirwa received 487 votes and Mgomane 224.

Lindiwe Ntshalintshali, who was the only woman nominated for a top five position, was elected deputy secretary, having defeated Charles Ndlovu.

Double murder accused Mandla Msibi was voted in as treasurer after defeating Norah Mahlangu.

