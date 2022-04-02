21m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Ramaphosa ally Mandla Ndlovu elected Mpumalanga ANC chairperson

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mandla Ndlovu
Mandla Ndlovu

President Cyril Ramaphosa's quest for a second term as ANC president received a shot in the arm as his ally Mandla Ndlovu was elected chairperson of the party in Mpumalanga, the ANC’s biggest voting bloc at its national conference.

Ndlovu won the hotly contested race against Deputy President David Mabuza's ally Lucky Ndinisa. Ndlovu received 440 votes while Ndinisa received 278 votes.

In March, Ndlovu - who at the time was the Mpumalanga convener after the provincial executive committee was turned into a provincial task team when its tenure expired - endorsed Ramaphosa, saying he should avail himself if structures asked him to stand for a second term.

Speedy Mashilo received 505 votes to become deputy chairperson, while David Nhlabathi managed only 209 votes.

Muzi Chirwa was elected provincial secretary after defeating Pat Mgomane. Chirwa received 487 votes and Mgomane 224.

Lindiwe Ntshalintshali, who was the only woman nominated for a top five position, was elected deputy secretary, having defeated Charles Ndlovu.

Double murder accused Mandla Msibi was voted in as treasurer after defeating Norah Mahlangu. 

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anccyrilramaphosamandla ndlovumpumalangaelective conference
Lottery
Four bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
71% - 3239 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
29% - 1293 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.61
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.16
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.14
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.96
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,925.14
0.0%
Silver
24.63
0.0%
Palladium
2,281.00
0.0%
Platinum
989.14
0.0%
Brent Crude
104.39
-0.3%
Top 40
68,935
0.0%
All Share
75,908
0.0%
Resource 10
82,329
0.0%
Industrial 25
82,171
0.0%
Financial 15
17,733
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Adriaan Basson | No jokes – SA is a country of heroes without capes

01 Apr

Adriaan Basson | No jokes – SA is a country of heroes without capes
Durban mother keeps promise to autistic son, sources R10m funding for special classes

01 Apr

Durban mother keeps promise to autistic son, sources R10m funding for special classes
Turning over a new leaf: Durban's homeless book boffins change their lives one...

01 Apr

Turning over a new leaf: Durban's homeless book boffins change their lives one page at a time
WATCH | Homeroom haircuts: School barber builds brand and relationships, trim by trim

01 Apr

WATCH | Homeroom haircuts: School barber builds brand and relationships, trim by trim
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22087.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo