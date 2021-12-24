1h ago

Ramaphosa appoints new ConCourt justices

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
Judge Jody Kollapen.
Twitter, RSAJudiciary/@OCJ_RSA
  • Judges Narandran Kollapen and Rammaka Steven Mathopo have been appointed as the newest additions to the Constitutional Court.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement on Friday.
  • Kollapen and Mathopo were chosen after five candidates were nominated by the JSC.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced Judges Narandran "Jody" Kollapen and Rammaka Steven Mathopo as the newest additions to the Constitutional Court.

Kollapen and Mathopo will take office from 1 January 2022. 

Ramaphosa made the announcement on Friday.

Candidates, who didn't make the cut, are Justice Mahube Molemela, Justice Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane and Justice Bashier Vally. 

On 27 October, the acting chairperson of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), Judge Raymond Zondo, wrote to Ramaphosa recommending the five candidates to fill two vacancies in the Constitutional Court.

JSC had conducted interviews on 4 October. 

"The president consulted with Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and the leaders of parties represented in the National Assembly through a letter, dated 22 November 2021, with regard to the five candidates nominated by the JSC," the Presidency said in a statement.

"The due date for comment on the candidates was 14 December 2021."

Part of the administrative process is a requirement that the Department of Justice make a formal submission to the Presidency in relation to the JSC's recommendation. 

This submission was received by the Presidency on 21 December.

The Presidency said Kollapen and Mathopo have illustrious careers in the legal profession and the judiciary.

Mathopo was appointed as a judge in the Gauteng Division of the High Court in 2006 and was elevated to the Supreme Court of Appeal in 2015.

Ramaphosa thanked Zondo and leaders of political parties for their inputs on the candidate list submitted by the JSC.  

"All candidates on the list possess sound judicial acumen and the attributes required at the highest court in the land."

He wished Kollapen and Mathopo well in their new roles. 

