Ramaphosa appoints Nxesi as acting Public Service Minister as Dlodlo heads to World Bank

accreditation
Jason Felix
Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi.
  • Ayanda Dlodlo has left her Cabinet post.
  • She moves to the World Bank, where she has been appointed as an executive director.
  • Thulas Nxesi has been appointed to temporarily fill the vacancy.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi to temporarily fill the vacancy left by Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo.

Dlodlo has been appointed as an executive director on the board of the World Bank in Washington, United States.

Ramaphosa thanked Dlodlo, who has served the government and the nation in various leadership roles.

Since 2017, Dlodlo has held four ministerial portfolios - Communications, Home Affairs, State Security and Public Service and Administration.

Dlodlo will be one of three board members representing the interests of 25 African member states.

She holds a Master's in Business Administration as well as a number of postgraduate qualifications in management development, business management and executive development programmes.

Ayanda Dlodlo.
Ayanda Dlodlo.

She has held several senior positions in various institutions, such as Telkom, Spoornet (now Transnet) and Sanlam, was the head of department at the Department of Community Safety, and the deputy head in the Directorate of Special Operations (the then Scorpions).

Ramaphosa wished Nxesi well in providing continuity in the functioning and impact of the public service and administration department.


