JUST IN | Ramaphosa back at State Capture Inquiry in two weeks... this time as SA president

Carien du Plessis
0:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa at the state capture commission. (Photo: OJ Koloti/Gallo Images)
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa will be back at the Zondo Commission at the end of the month.
  • He will be testifying in his capacity as the country's president.
  • It will follow on his testimony last month as ANC president. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to testify in front of the State Capture Inquiry again at the end of the month.

News24 has learnt that Ramaphosa will be in front of Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo again on 31 May and 1 June to testify - in his capacity as the country’s president - about the grand-scale state corruption during his tenure as former president Jacob Zuma’s deputy in the four years after 2014.

Ramaphosa already testified last month before the commission in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, in his capacity as the ANC’s current president and former deputy. He promised that some questions arising from that testimony would be answered during this round.

Acting presidential spokesperson Tyrone Seale has neither confirmed nor denied these dates, but an announcement on the matter is expected soon.

