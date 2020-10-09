48m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Ramaphosa calls joint sitting of Parliament for his economic recovery plan

Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
GCIS
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa called a joint sitting of Parliament to discuss his economic recovery plan.
  • It will take place on 15 October.
  • Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan was agreed to by Nedlac last month.

President Cyril Ramphosa has called a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament to outline his plan for "South Africa's economic reconstruction and recovery plan".

Ramaphosa wrote to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Chairperson Amos Masondo about his intention to call a joint sitting of the two houses, Parliament announced in a statement on Friday afternoon.

The joint sitting is planned for 14:00 on Thursday 15 October.

"We need to take extraordinary measures towards a speedy and sustainable economic recovery," Ramaphosa wrote in his letter to the presiding officers.

READ | Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan gets the green light from business, labour

Section 84(2)(d) of the Constitution, read together with Rule 7(1)(b) of the Joint Rules of Parliament allows the President to call a joint sitting.

It is somewhat unusual for the President to take this step other than for the annual State of the Nation Address (Sona). However, last year, after a public outcry over gender-based violence and femicide, Ramaphosa also called for a special joint sitting, where he announced a plan to deal with the scourge

READ HERE | Corruption and economic recovery take centre state at Cabinet lekgotla

Ramaphosa was due to appear before the NCOP for verbal questions on 15 October, but the question session will be rescheduled.

Due to the devastation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the country's economy is set to contract anywhere between 7% and 13% this year.

ALSO READ | Medium-term budget won't be popular - SAA to be dealt with, warns Mboweni

Last month, the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) has agreed on Ramaphosa's action plan for the country's economic recovery. Details of the plan will be announced once it is finalised by Cabinet, the presidency said at the time.

The joint sitting is a week before Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is expected to deliver his medium-term budget, which he on Friday warned would not be popular

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Ramaphosa calls for climate-friendly agriculture, sustainable food production at UN meeting
Ramaphosa commits to increasing SA's electricity capacity by more than 30%
Cyril Ramaphosa | Eskom: We are making progress in overcoming the challenges
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosaparliamentcoronaviruseconomy
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you like to see the Springboks participate in this year’s Rugby Championship?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Absolutely! SA Rugby needs the money and the players need game time at the highest level
41% - 3080 votes
No, the players aren’t Test-ready and will take a hammering
38% - 2863 votes
Anything is better that not seeing the Boks in action in 2020
21% - 1564 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.43
(+0.86)
ZAR/GBP
21.36
(+0.35)
ZAR/EUR
19.41
(+0.43)
ZAR/AUD
11.89
(+0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.57)
Gold
1920.70
(+1.41)
Silver
24.67
(+3.54)
Platinum
886.00
(+2.77)
Brent Crude
43.45
(+3.22)
Palladium
2443.90
(+3.56)
All Share
55182.99
(+1.15)
Top 40
50781.18
(+1.30)
Financial 15
9912.33
(-1.22)
Industrial 25
74610.64
(+0.98)
Resource 10
54629.59
(+2.52)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct 2020

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20281.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo