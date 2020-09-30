1h ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Ramaphosa makes public documentation related to controversial Zim junket

Jan Gerber
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
GCIS
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa has published defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's report on the controversial flight to Zimbabwe which included ANC bigwigs.
  • He said it was in the interest of transparency.
  • This after he announced at the weekend he had sanctioned Mapisa-Nqakula by docking three months of her salary.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has made the documentation related to the controversial SA Air Force flight to Zimbabwe by Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula - on which ANC officials received a lift - public.

"Publication of the minister's initial and supplementary reports to the president is informed by the president's commitment to transparency," read the statement the Presidency released on Wednesday afternoon.

On Saturday evening, Ramaphosa announced he had reprimanded Mapisa-Nqakula.

READ | SANDF says defence minister went to Harare for official duty and gave ANC colleagues a lift

"The president has sanctioned the minister by imposing a salary sacrifice on the minister's salary for three months, starting from 1 November 2020. Her salary for the three months should be paid into the Solidarity Fund, which was established to support the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic," read Wednesday's statement.

"The president has also directed the minister to make sure that the ANC reimburses the state for the costs of the flight to Harare and to report to him once that has been done."

Lift

Amid the public outcry after the news broke that ANC senior officials Ace Magashule, Tony Yengeni and Dakota Lekgoete were given a "lift" along with Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu to Zimbabwe earlier this month, Ramaphosa instructed Mapisa-Nqakula to provide him with a report on the matter.

His reprimand followed his consideration of this initial report and a supplementary report he had directed her to provide on the circumstances that led to the ANC delegation travelling on an air force plane.

"While the minister was on an official trip for which the president had given permission and for which she was entitled to use an air force aircraft, the president found that it was an error of judgement to use the plane to convey a political party delegation."

The reports can be accessed on the Presidency's website.

Related Links
Pay cut or not: DA to 'grill' Mapisa-Nqakula on Zim flight
ANC's Zim junket: Fire Mapisa-Nqakula, opposition parties demand
EXPLAINER | What you need to know about the ANC’s flight to Zimbabwe
Read more on:
ancsandfcyril ramaphosanosiviwe mapisa-nqakula
Lottery
1 person bags R388k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you downloaded the Covid-19 tracing app?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
14% - 1842 votes
No, and I will not be downloading it
76% - 9695 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
9% - 1191 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.71
(+1.27)
ZAR/GBP
21.57
(+0.96)
ZAR/EUR
19.57
(+1.52)
ZAR/AUD
11.97
(+1.01)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.21)
Gold
1894.48
(-0.10)
Silver
23.76
(-1.89)
Platinum
900.00
(+1.98)
Brent Crude
41.31
(-3.06)
Palladium
2321.00
(+1.13)
All Share
54264.96
(-0.44)
Top 40
50042.44
(-0.55)
Financial 15
10071.85
(+0.68)
Industrial 25
73187.40
(-0.23)
Resource 10
53383.39
(-1.24)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

9h ago

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo