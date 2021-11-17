24m ago

JUST IN | Ramaphosa shortlists four candidates for chief justice, including Zondo and Maya

Compiled by Jenna Etheridge
President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo: GCIS)
President Cyril Ramaphosa has shortlisted four candidates for the position of chief justice.

He has submitted the list of candidates to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and leaders of political parties for consideration.

They are:

  • Constitutional Court Justice, Mbuyiseli Madlanga;
  • President of the Supreme Court of Appeal, Judge Mandisa Maya;
  • Judge President of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, Dunstan Mlambo; and
  • Deputy Chief Justice, Raymond Mnyamezeli Mlungisi Zondo.

This is the first time in South African history that four chief justice candidates will be interviewed by the JSC as the president usually only nominates one person.

More to follow.

