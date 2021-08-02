Ramaphosa to appear before Zondo Commission next week

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to appear at the Zondo Commission on 11 and 12 August, the commission has said.

"[The] President will first complete his evidence relating to the ANC in his capacity as the current President and former Deputy President of the party and thereafter give evidence and be questioned in his capacity as the current President and former Deputy President of the country," the commission said in a statement on Monday.

Ramaphosa had been due to give evidence on 31 May and 1 June, but this was postponed after a request by the commission.

READ | State Capture Inquiry: We didn't want to judge Bosasa subsidiary on media reports, commission hears

Ramaphosa made a previous two-day appearance before Deputy Chief Justice Zondo in April, where he, among other things, heaped praise on the commission and whistleblowers.

News24 previously reported that, following his testimony, he thanked Zondo for giving the governing party an opportunity "to give an explanation of what had happened" and said the ANC had come before the commission to assist it in forming a clearer picture of what had happened.

He added that, when he returned to the commission, he would reflect on some of the actions taken to end state capture and "dismantle the network that made it possible".

READ | Zondo Commission: Utter lies, says top cop of alleged plot to oust Nxasana as NDPP

Ramaphosa said at the time that it was important to remember that state capture had undermined the integrity and capability of public institutions, and had profoundly damaged the effectiveness of the ANC.



"So, it did affect us in the party."

Zondo told Ramaphosa he was not aware of a sitting president in the history of the country appearing before a commission.

