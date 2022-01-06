1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Ramaphosa whisked away from ANCWL event, amid security concerns, Covid-19 violations

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa left an ANC Women's League event amid security concerns and violations of Covid-19 regulations. 
  • He was meant to address members of the league at the Lebowakgomo Civic Centre on Thursday afternoon. 
  • The event was cancelled after Ramaphosa was whisked away. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa had to be whisked away by presidential protection unit agents from the Lilian Ngoyi memorial lecture hosted by the ANC Women's League (ANCWL) at the Lebowakgomo Civic Centre on Thursday afternoon.

ANCWL deputy president Sisi Ntombela, who was the programme director, said individuals who had gained access to the venue without being adequately screened had posed a grave security risk.

"Given the recent events that have befallen our country [the burning of Parliament and the attack on the Constitutional Court precinct], we cannot take risks with the life of the president."

AS IT HAPPENED | Ramaphosa receives part 1 of the state capture report

Ntombela added Covid-19 regulations were also not followed as social distancing was not being adhered to.

"Women, as I earlier indicated, we need to respect ourselves because if we don't, no one will. It's too late to do the screening process again and try and adhere to social distancing."

She later said they were the ones who deemed the event unsafe after engaging with the presidential protection unit.

Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa, who was also at the event and spoke to the president before he was whisked away, declined to comment on whether he made the call to pull the president from the event.

The event was set to begin at 13:00, but because of delays in the screening process and arrival of dignitaries it started at around 13:45.

Even before the president's arrival, several ANCWL leaders kept cautioning those in attendance on the need to adhere to regulations, however, the size of the venue made it impossible to adhere to the 1m distance rule.

Ntombela, however, said the numbers were in accordance to the limit of 1 000 people allowed indoors.

After the abrupt ending of the meeting, a large delegation of what looked like police personnel and ANC provincial leaders gathered for a debriefing at the back of the venue.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancwlcyril ramaphosalimpopopolokwanecoronaviruspoliticsstate capture inquiry
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.71
+1.2%
Rand - Pound
21.27
+1.4%
Rand - Euro
17.77
+1.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.26
+2.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.9%
Gold
1,788.02
-1.2%
Silver
22.02
-3.4%
Palladium
1,853.50
-0.8%
Platinum
964.50
-2.1%
Brent Crude
80.80
+1.0%
Top 40
67,322
-1.5%
All Share
74,050
-1.4%
Resource 10
71,493
-1.5%
Industrial 25
94,549
-2.0%
Financial 15
15,304
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach

05 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach
FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by...

04 Jan

FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by taking wedding photos on bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA

01 Jan

FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo