45m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Rape-accused ANC councillor voluntarily steps down to clear his name

Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An ANC councillor accused of rape has voluntarily stepped down.
An ANC councillor accused of rape has voluntarily stepped down.
Vathiswa Ruselo, Gallo Images/Sowetan
  • An ANC Johannesburg councillor, out on bail for alleged rape, has decided to voluntarily step down from his duties with immediate effect.
  • The man issued a statement to this effect, while maintaining his innocence.
  • He said he had taken a voluntary decision to request a special leave of absence to clear his name.

An ANC Johannesburg councillor accused of rape has decided to voluntarily step down from his duties with immediate effect.

The man, who can not be identified until he has pleaded in the case, appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday and was released on R2 000 bail.

In statement released by the accused, he said: "I am fully committed to participating with the legal process in order to ensure a free and fair trial and resolution of the very serious matter. I remain a loyal and committed leader of the ANC and I will trust in the judicial process which guarantees my right to a free and fair trial."

The councillor said he has noted that the ANC has no policy currently on accused members stepping aside from their positions. 

READ |  Rape-accused ANC councillor released on R2 000 bail

"However, given the seriousness of such an allegation levelled against me as as my steadfast commitment to end all forms of gender-based violence and attain a non-sexist society, I have taken a voluntary decision to request a special leave of absence with immediate effect... to allow myself an opportunity to clear my name away from my everyday responsibilities I discharge as a public representative of the ANC," he said.

The councillor said he had served the ANC for his entire life and that the party had made him, "... the man he is today".

"I am committed to [fighting] all forms of gender-based violence in our country. On 3 January, I was charged with rape to which I pleaded not guilty and was released [on bail] on 4 January," he said.

The councillor is expected back in court in February.

During his appearance in court, members of the ANC were divided in song with some of the ANC Women's League protested outside in support of the victim, while those suspected to be ANC Youth League members were in support of the accused.

The incident has irked the ANC leadership in the Johannesburg region.

The region has earlier warned its members not to protest outside the court wearing party regalia in support of the accused.

Regional chairperson Dada Morero earlier said they will first determine if those who supported the accused were ANC members and if so, they will determine what action to take against them.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancgautengjohannesburgcourtscrime
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
46% - 13709 votes
No, I will not
39% - 11617 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 4452 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.72
(-0.53)
ZAR/GBP
19.96
(+0.40)
ZAR/EUR
18.05
(-0.59)
ZAR/AUD
11.27
(+0.25)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.62)
Gold
1934.46
(+1.19)
Silver
26.85
(+0.06)
Platinum
1073.00
(-0.46)
Brent Crude
51.39
(0.00)
Palladium
2370.00
(-4.30)
All Share
60479.42
(+1.80)
Top 40
55438.07
(+1.95)
Financial 15
11857.12
(-1.68)
Industrial 25
78397.80
(+0.64)
Resource 10
60626.42
(+5.30)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov 2020

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo