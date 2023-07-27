JUST IN | Rapper Jub Jub hands himself over to police and appears in court for attempted murder, rape

Rapper and television presenter Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye handed himself over to police in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, said Maarohanye had been processed at the Brixton police station after a warrant of arrest was issued for him.

He was appearing in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on charges of attempted murder, rape, and assault on Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story.







