SA law enforcement agencies on 'high alert' amid rumours of national shutdown

South Africa's law enforcement agencies are on high alert to ensure the safety of citizens amid threats of a national shutdown on Monday.

Police and other law enforcement agencies said they had put measures in place, through the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJOINTS), to ensure the safety and security of all South Africans.

NatJOINTS spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda said on Sunday:

The NatJOINTS is aware of inflammatory messages on various social media platforms advocating for violence. Those behind these messages are warned that inciting violence is a criminal offence. Members of the public are cautioned against spreading such divisive messages.

"Equally, a different set of messages is also doing the rounds where people are mobilising to respond to the supposed shutdown," the statement read.



"The public is urged not to respond to calls for violence and criminality, and are thus discouraged from participating in activities that seek to defy the rule of law and undermine the authority of the state."

The structure called on community police forums to work with the police and mobilise against any form of lawlessness.

"Law-abiding citizens should be at ease knowing that the NatJOINTS is not taking these threats lightly. Security forces are on high alert and ready to maintain stability in the country, and ensure the safety and security of South Africans," Netshiunda added.

NatJOINTS reminded people that adjusted Alert Level 3 lockdown regulations were in place and called on people to adhere to the regulations.

"Currently, outdoor gatherings are limited to 100 persons," Netshiunda pointed out.

