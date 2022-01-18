33m ago

JUST IN | SAPS will not fund trial of former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli

Compiled by Jenna Etheridge and Alex Mitchley
Richard Mdluli.
Cornel van Heerden

The SA Police Service (SAPS) will not fund the criminal trial of former Crime Intelligence (CI) boss Richard Mdluli and his two co-accused, the Investigating Directorate (ID) said on Tuesday.

Mdluli, former CI supply chain manager Heine Barnard, and the former chief financial officer of the State Security Agency, Solomon Lazarus, appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday.

"The court deferred the matter to 22 February 2022 for the setting of a trial date. Their former employer, SAPS, additionally denied them legal funding," said ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka.

READ | Former SARS exec Johann van Loggerenberg burgled

Mdluli and his co-accused have been charged with corruption, fraud and theft relating to the alleged looting of a CI slush fund.

The crimes were allegedly committed between 2008 and 2012 when the accused were at the helm of CI services.

Payments related to private trips to China and Singapore, the private use of witness protection houses, the conversion of properties for personal use, and the leasing out of Mdluli's private residence to the state to pay his bond, Seboka said.

News24 previously reported that a warrant of arrest had been issued for Mdluli, who failed to appear in court on several occasions, even though he was in custody.

Mdluli is serving a five-year sentence after he was found guilty of the kidnapping and assault of Oupa Ramogibe in 1999.

