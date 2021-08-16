Sceptical Appeal Court reserves judgment on convicted wife killer Jason Rohde’s appeal

Susan Rohde was found dead in a Stellenbosch hotel bathroom in July 2016. While the State maintains her husband was rightly convicted of murdering her, he insists she killed herself because of his infidelity.

The Supreme Court of Appeal this morning heard Rohde's challenge of Western Cape High Court Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe's ruling that he was guilty of murder and should serve 20 years behind bars.

Rohde was represented by top criminal advocate Francois van Zyl SC, but his arguments did not appear to convince the five judges who will decide the fate of the former Law Geffen Sotheby's CEO.

Convicted murderer Jason Rohde's advocate this morning argued that he was wrongly convicted of murdering his wife – but the Appeal Court has questioned whether there is evidence backing up his claims she killed herself.

Five years since Susan Rohde's lifeless body was discovered in the bathroom of a luxurious Stellenbosch hotel room, her husband insists she hanged herself with the cord of her hair curling iron after discovering that his affair with estate agent Jolene Alterskye was not over.

But the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says Rohde's account of Susan's death is nothing more than a desperate attempt to evade responsibility for assaulting, strangling, and asphyxiating her. It says he deliberately staged her murder scene to make it look like she had committed suicide.

While Rohde's appeal centres on disputes over the forensic evidence used to find him guilty of killing his wife in 2016, Judge Ian van der Merwe questioned whether, if it was proven that Susan Rohde had died as a result of manual strangulation, any of these disputes would actually matter.

In an exchange with prosecutor Louis van Niekerk, Van der Merwe said he was "worried" by evidence that Susan Rohde had, "... swallowed a substantive amount of blood… we are talking about a cup of blood over a period", while she was still alive.

While the State's pathologists testified that this blood had very likely come from contusions to Susan Rohde's lungs, the defence argued that it was linked to two nose bleed episodes that she had suffered.

Van der Merwe asked Van Niekerk:

But is it a reasonable possibility that this particular woman would not attend to a nosebleed, just swallow everything, 250 millilitres of blood? Doesn't it indicate that she must have been somehow incapacitated at that stage?

The prosecutor – who had earlier reiterated that there was clear evidence that Susan Rohde had been "beaten up" – responded that, before she was incapacitated, she had suffered, "... other injuries, internal injuries".

"Why would she swallow a helluva lot of blood and not attend to it if there was nothing wrong with her?" Van der Merwe then asked, "... especially a well-cared for woman like this?"

Rohde's advocate Francois van Zyl SC later conceded that, "... quite an amount of blood", had been found inside Susan Rohde when her body was autopsied, but argued that she had fallen the previous night – during a period where she had her husband had fought over his affair with Alterskye.

"We do not know how much blood she swallowed then," he said, arguing that Susan Rohde had also received CPR while she lay dying and this could "induce blood to flow". Witness evidence had also revealed that her nose had been bleeding at the time, he said.

"If she was still alive at that stage and she was on her back, she could have swallowed the blood from her nose," he said, "So to simply say: that was another injury at some time and he [Jason Rohde] was responsible for it is not correct. There are other factors that must be borne in mind."

Van der Merwe had earlier agreed with Van Zyl, when he argued that Western Cape High Court Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe had "got it wrong" by finding that Susan Rohde had been smothered with her hotel room pillow.

She made that finding based on faint traces of blood and mascara found on the right hand side of that pillow.

The judge said these marks were, "... consistent with a repeat smothering action consistent with the pillow being pushed down more than once in order to sustain the pressure on the face of the deceased and to get a further grip in the course of smothering her", and, "... her face sucked or pushed right into the pillow".

But Van Zyl argued this morning that there was "no evidence" to sustain this finding – which Rohde's lawyers to contend that Salie-Hlophe effectively became a witness in the case.

He added that it would have been expected, if the pillow had been used as a murder weapon, the blood and mascara marks would have been in its centre and not on its right side.

"So the court got it wrong as to the pillow," Van der Merwe said, before asking if Salie-Hlophe had provided "any justification" for these findings. After looking at photographs of the marks on the pillow, the judge stated that "at best we don't know' if the pillow had been used to smother Susan Rohde.

"It's pure speculation," Van Zyl responded.

Judgment has been reserved.