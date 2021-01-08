JUST IN | Sedibeng Mayor Busisiwe Modisakeng dies

Busisiwe Modisakeng died this morning after a short illness.

The executive mayor of the Sedibeng District Municipality Busisiwe Modisakeng died on Friday morning after a short illness.

Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements, Urban Planning and Cogta Lebogang Maile announced Modisakeng's death in a statement. Modisakeng, who was 60, became Sedibeng mayor in 2016 after the local government elections.

"On behalf of the Gauteng provincial government, led by Premier David Makhura, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the Modisakeng family; her colleagues in exco and her organisation, the African National Congress," Maile said.

Before her appointment as Sedibeng mayor, Modisakeng was the municipality's speaker. She has also served three terms as the mayor of the Lesedi Local Municipality.

Maile said she started her political career in the Congress of South African Students before holding positions at the Congress of South African Trade Unions and the SA Communist Party.

"Her sudden demise robs the people of Gauteng and Sedibeng in particular, of a committed servant of the people, who did her utmost in pursuit of service delivery improvement," Maile said.

Modisakeng ran the embattled municipality at a time when it faced several corruption allegations. Last year, Maile appointed advocate William Mokhari to probe allegations of corruption and financial mismanagement in the Sedibeng municipality.

Mokhari was also instructed to probe serious allegations of maladministration and corruption against Stanley Khanyile, who served as the municipal manager from June 2017 until he was shot dead in a mall parking lot in October.

Details of Modisakeng's memorial and funeral services have not yet been finalised.

