JUST IN | Senekal unrest: Accused Andre Pienaar approaches high court to appeal bail refusal

Alex Mitchley in Senekal
Andre Pienaar appears in the Senekal Magistrate's Court.
Alex Mitchley/News24
  • Andre Pienaar was charged with attempted murder and public violence following the unrest in Senekal.
  • Pienaar was denied bail by the Senekal Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.
  • A notice of appeal has been filed with the Free State High Court, arguing the magistrate's court erred by refusing bail.

Andre Pienaar, who was arrested following the unrest at the Senekal Magistrate's Court, has approached the Free State High Court to appeal his bail refusal.

He argues that the lower court erred in making pronouncements about his guilt.

Pienaar, a local resident of Senekal in the eastern Free State, was refused bail on Tuesday by the Senekal Magistrate's Court.

Pienaar was arrested shortly after the chaos that ensued at the court on 6 October following the first appearance of Sekwetje Mahlamba and Sekola Matlaletsa, who have been accused of brutally murdering 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner.

During the fracas, court property was damaged, a police vehicle was overturned and allegedly set alight, and a small group of protesters also stormed the court buildings in an attempt to get to the Horner murder-accused.

The 51-year-old was charged with incitement to violence, public violence and attempted murder.

In refusing bail, the magistrate, Buti Mlangeni, found that Pienaar's released would: 

  • Jeopardise the administration of justice;
  • Undermine public peace and security;
  • That Pienaar would interfere with witnesses; and
  • That his release would cause public outcry and shock, and undermine public confidence in the criminal justice system.

The magistrate also said Pienaar's actions while in custody, by speaking to witnesses, proved that he would interfere with witnesses if released on bail.

"This was a deliberate attempt to jeopardise a criminal investigation," Mlangeni said.

Mlangeni further stated that Pienaar attacked the community and assaulted a female police officer as he attempted to gain entry into the court buildings.

"It was [Pienaar's] vicious assault on police officer that led [to] a group of approximately 120 people, predominantly men, entering the court premises and building, and thus damaged state property," Mlangeni said.

Mlangeni added:

"The assault of a police officer wearing full police uniform shows that the applicant does not hesitate to use violence against anyone who stands in his way."

In the notice of appeal filed in the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein, Pienaar's legal team argued that Mlangeni erred in already making a pronouncement on the guilt of Pienaar in relation to the assault of the police officer.

"In doing so, the court erred in attaching substantial weight to his conclusion that this is a case of gender-based violence," the court papers read.

The notice said: 

"In doing so, the court ignored the Constitutional imperative that the appellant (Pienaar) is to be presumed innocent until proven guilty."

The notice further argued the court failed to uphold the principle that bail is not to determine the guilt or innocence of the appellant.

The notice further states that the court erroneously decided that Pienaar would interfere with witnesses because he made note of possible witnesses that can exonerate him.

It was further stated that the court penalised Pienaar for having an underlying medical condition - being bipolar - by finding that, due to the condition, he may commit further offences.   

The criminal case against Pienaar was postponed to 20 November.

