JUST IN | Senekal unrest: High court grants André Pienaar bail

André Pienaar, the man accused of inciting violence at the Senekal Magistrate's Court following the appearance of two men charged in connection with the murder of Brendin Horner, has been granted bail. 

Pienaar, a local from Senekal was granted R15 000 bail by the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein. 

ADRIAAN BASSON | Can we please stop calling every white protester in khaki a 'farmer'?

The judgment was handed down on Monday following an appeal that Pienaar lodged after the Senekal Magistrate's Court, which dismissed his bail application last week. 

Magistrate Buti Mlangeni previously found that Pienaar, if released on bail, would likely interfere with witnesses and would jeopardise the administration of justice, and that his release would cause public outcry. 

However, Pienaar argued that the lower court erred in making pronouncements about his guilt.

READ | SAHRC wants to mediate in Senekal amid protests over farms attacks

The 51-year-old faces charges of incitement of violence, public violence and attempted murder, following the unrest at the Senekal Magistrate's Court on 6 October. 

Pienaar and a small group of protesters allegedly stormed the court buildings in an alleged attempt to get to the men accused of murdering Horner, whose body was found on a farm in Paul Roux in the Free State on 2 October. 

During the fracas, a police vehicle was overturned and allegedly set alight. 

It is further alleged that protesters tried to set the holding cells alight. 

Two gunshots were also fired as the protesters entered the court buildings but there is no evidence to show who fired the shots. 

This is a developing story.

